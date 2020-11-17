South Africa’s new airline reveals how its planes will look

South Africa’s newest airline, Lift, has announced a public poll to select the livery that will be sported by its aircraft.

This follows the tremendous response to its naming competition which resulted in over 25,000 name suggestions and a total of eight winners with the name Lift, the airline said in a statement.

“We were overwhelmed by the public response to naming our airline.”

“We’d like to continue including the public in decisions around other components of the brand,” said Lift co-founder Gidon Novick.

Lift will initially operate three Airbus A320 aircraft, which are being prepared for their first flight on 10 December – just in time for the peak holiday season.

The cabin crew and ground staff will be kitted out by the online fashion retailer Superbalist and travellers will be treated to coffee from Vida e Caffè on morning flights.

Afternoon flights will feature wine tasting from a selection of South Africa’s top wineries.

South Africans can currently book flights on the new airline on the official website.

Lift livery poll

Lift said it has created a striking brand design and colour palette, and that it would like the public’s help in choosing the best combination of these features.

“M&C Saatchi came up with a striking brand design and colour palette,” Lift said.

“We’d like help in finding the most beautiful and impactful combination.”

It has set up a poll for this purpose, and it will be open until Monday 23 November.

There are two options to choose from, and South Africans can vote on Option A or B on the Lift Instagram account.

The livery options for Lift’s aircraft are shown below.

Option A

Option B

Comparison