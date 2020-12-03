What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou breaks 1 million views

MyBroadband’s popular technology talk show What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou has exceeded 1 million video views.

The first season of the online talk show launched on 26 June 2020 and featured conversations with South Africa’s top IT and telecommunications executives.

The show is hosted by radio and TV presenter Aki Anastasiou, South Africa’s best-known technology personality.

All What’s Next interviews are then made available on three platforms – the dedicated What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou website, MyBroadband’s YouTube Channel, and its Facebook Channel.

Key to the success of the show is the guest lineup – which reads like a who’s who of the South African IT and telecommunications market.

Prominent guests include Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa, EOH CEO Stephen van Coller, and Dell SA MD Doug Woolley.

Anastasiou also interviewed Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord, Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, SAP Africa MD Cathy Smith, Rain chairman Michael Jordaan, and Microsoft SA MD Lillian Barnard.

On the back of the success of the first season, MyBroadband launched season two – What’s Next in Finance – in partnership with Sage.

The show featured conversations with South Africa’s top financial executives, including Sage AME executive vice president Pieter Bensch, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, and FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

Other prominent guests were Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie, OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee, OpenText’s Susan Page, and Sage AME financial director Jordaan Burger.

Bigger and better in 2021

The success of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou means MyBroadband will make the show bigger and better next year.

What’s Next producer Weich Malan said they are already working on an improved version of the show for 2021.

Here is a summary of where you can watch all the interviews from the first two seasons.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou

