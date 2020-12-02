SA Post Office to send bills via email and SMS

The South African Post Office has entered into an agreement to send over 10 million digital messages which can include municipal bills to Johannesburg residents per year.

The agreement will see Spanish electronic communications company Lleida.net – which specialises in email and SMS notifications – provide technology for certified electronic communications to be sent by the City of Johannesburg.

These communications can include information regarding local taxes or payments for services.

According to Lleida.net, Johannesburg citizens will be able to see their account statements from anywhere and pay taxes and bills immediately without fear of delays in the mail service.

The service will be provided through Zaliwa TA Dijithali, a Lleida.net distributor and an agent of the SA Post Office.

Lleida.net’s solutions include registered email communication as well as registered SMS, which provides legal proof of the content of the message in question.

More cities to be added

The agreement is set to be extended to other South African cities in the coming months, the company added.

CEO of Lleida.net Sisco Sapena said the country represented a key market for the company.

“Our alliance with the South African Post Office will allow us to send millions of certified messages more every year, reinforce our international proposal and give a bigger and better service to the main economy of the continent,” Sapena explained.

Lleida.net has been granted 192 patents worldwide for its certified electronic notification and contracting methods.

More than 50 countries on five continents have certified the company’s inventions, including the United States, the European Union, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand.

Its electronic notification and contracting services are recognised as valid before the courts and public administrations of more than 75 countries.

According to South African law, digital communications made via certified electronic platforms are valid, provided they are made through the state-owned company.

Now read: Beware new SA Post Office customs scam