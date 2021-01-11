Dell Technologies and VMware multi-cloud workshop – Sign up now

Dell Technologies and VMware have collaborated to run a free online cloud workshop titled “How to thrive in a multi-cloud world.”

The event is an important one, as many organisations are realising the value of rethinking their cloud strategies and infrastructures.

This is because the definitions of the modern organisation and workplace are continuously evolving.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for organisations to implement robust, intuitive cloud solutions and it has therefore become evident that multi-cloud is a great solution for these organisations.

What you will learn

Dell Technologies and VMware are both leaders in cloud technologies and have – collaborated on various projects to provide enhanced value for their clients.

This collaboration is now extending to the multi-cloud webinar.

At this workshop, attendees will learn how to:

Bring together private, public and edge clouds into one consistent, hybrid experience.

Reduce infrastructure costs while gaining agility and flexibility in deployment and consumption.

Deliver cloud-native apps to enhance customer experience and competitive advantage.

The keynote address of the online event will be conducted by Greg McDonald – Director: Systems Engineering at Dell Technologies – and he will discuss the key success factors for navigating disruption and responding to a fast-evolving landscape with a multi-cloud model.

There will then be focus sessions which deep-dive into specific aspects of how to prepare your applications and infrastructure for multi-cloud innovation.

These focus sessions will be run by Ian Jansen Van Rensburg – VMware Solution Engineering Senior Manager – and Tony Bartlett – Director: Data Centre Compute SADC at Dell Technologies.

Register now

The “How to thrive in a multi-cloud world” webinar will take place on 20 January from 10:00 until 11:45.

It is a digital event, which means you can tune in from anywhere if you have a reliable Internet connection.

This article was published in partnership with Dell Technologies.