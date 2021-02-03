McDonald’s tests new “McPlant” burger

McDonald’s has begun experimenting with meat supplements with the launch of its new “McPlant” burger.

The burger has been launched in Sweden as part of a pilot test programme, McDonald’s said in a statement.

“With the launch of McPlant, McDonald’s Sweden will be one of the first markets to offer its guests a completely new taste experience and a burger of one hundred percent plant meat,” the company said.

“A pilot test is currently being carried out at McDonald’s restaurants in Linköping and Helsingborg, with the aim of launching the burger at all McDonald’s restaurants in Sweden in the long term.”

McDonald’s said it has had plant-based food options on its menu for years and its Sweden branch was the first in the world to offer the McVegan burger.

The McPlant

McPlant is different to the McVegan, however, as it uses meat supplements like Beyond Meat to achieve a meaty flavour that can be enjoyed by vegetarians.

“McPlant offers a completely new taste experience, but still with the same iconic McDonald’s taste as usual,” McDonald’s Sweden marketing manager Staffan Ekstam said.

“Our plant-based burger is for all our guests – both those who are eager to try something new, and as another alternative for all the guests who today eat flexitarily.”

Note that the burger is not specifically aimed at vegetarians, as it is cooked on the same gill as the regular beef burgers.

The recipe for the herbal burger has reportedly been developed exclusively by and for McDonald’s, and the restaurant said it lives up to its high standard of good taste and quality.

“McPlant has a classic McDonald’s taste in the form of well-balanced tones of umami, good chewing resistance and texture and it is fried together with other burgers on hobs,” the company said.

“An herbal burger for all guests who like McDonald’s regular burgers, quite simply,” it added.

The company has partnered with Beyond Meat for the initial test of its McPlant burger, but it is not confirmed whether it will continue to use this company’s product if the rollout is expanded.

