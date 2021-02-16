Work at MyBroadband – Online Sub-Editor career opportunity

MyBroadband is growing its online news team and has an opportunity for a sub-editor who wants to work in the technology sector.

As a MyBroadband sub-editor you will oversee the latest technology news and interesting features.

The role will involve the editing and rewriting of content, alongside fact-checking and ensuring content fits the style and tone of the publication.

MyBroadband offers an excellent work environment and awesome perks, and all the training you need to grow your career.

You will also have access to the latest technology – both in terms of hardware and software – you will need for the role.

To apply for the position, please visit our Careers Page.