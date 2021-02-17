Multimedia Designer career opportunity – Work at MyBroadband

MyBroadband is growing its development and design team, and has an opportunity for a multimedia designer who wants to work in online media.

As a multimedia designer you will work on exciting and dynamic projects across multiple design platforms and web technologies.

These include HTML5, Javascript, jQuery, PHP, MySQL, and the Adobe Suite – Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, InDesign, and Illustrator.

MyBroadband offers an excellent work environment and awesome perks, and all the training you need to grow your career.

You will also have access to the latest technology – both in terms of hardware and software – you will need for the role.

To apply for the position, please visit our Careers Page.