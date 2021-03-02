Work at Broad Media – Deputy Editor opportunity open

Broad Media is growing its online news team and has an opportunity for a Deputy Editor who wants to work in the technology sector.

Broad Media – which owns MyBroadband, BusinessTech, and TopAuto – has seen strong growth over the past year and is gearing up for further expansion.

As Deputy Editor, you will oversee the latest technology news affecting the South African market.

Broad Media offers an excellent work environment and awesome perks, and all the training you need to grow your career.

To apply for the position, please visit our careers page.