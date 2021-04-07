South Africa’s best ICT conference is nearly here – Register now

The 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference will take place on 14 April and the new online format makes it possible for IT and telecoms executives across South African to attend.
The online platform makes it easy for delegates to listen to speakers and engage with sponsors and exhibitors.
TV personality Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and will host interviews with South Africa’s top ICT executives.
The conference will cover a wide range of topics, including 5G, fibre, mobile broadband, IoT, digital transformation, online security, and innovation.
Delegates will also learn more about telecoms network rollouts in South Africa, ICASA’s spectrum auction, ISP services, and mobile messaging.
The event will feature the who’s who of South Africa’s ICT market, including:
- Dell Technologies Director – Greg McDonald
- Liquid Intelligent Technologies CEO – Deon Geyser
- Vumatel CEO – Dietlof Mare
- Vodacom Executive Head of Innovation – Jannie van Zyl
- Africa Data Centres CEO – Stephane Duproz
- DFA Chief Strategy Officer – Vino Govender
- China Mobile Country Head – Lixiang Baumann
- SqwidNet MD – Phathizwe Malinga
- Fortinet EMEA CISO – Joe Robertson
- Nashua CEO – Barry Venter
- Ellipsis founder Dominic Cull
- Supersonic CEO Calvin Collett
- Synthesis Head of Cloud Services – Darryl Govender
- iSphere Cloud Technical Director – Ludi Nel
- Splunk Director – Paul Ruinaard
- Codehesion CEO – Hector Beyers
- Amdocs VP – George Fraser
The main sponsors for the conference are Mustek and Huawei, who are joined by Dell Technologies and Liquid Intelligent Technologies as key sponsors.
SqwidNET and Fortinet are event partners, while the platinum sponsors are DFA, China Mobile, VAS Experts, IT Global, Nashua, Synthesis, and Acer.
Gold sponsors are Supersonic, iSphere, Splunk, Vumatel, Obscure, Codehesion, Amdocs, and Africa Data Centres.
Register for free now
Registrations for the 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference are open and you can register for free using the voucher code below:
- Register Here: 2021 MyBroadband Conference Website
- Voucher Code: Mybroadband2021
The tickets cover all aspects of the event, including access to all presentations and interviews, the expo area, and fun giveaways.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.