South Africa’s best ICT conference is nearly here – Register now

The 2021 MyBroadband Online Conference will take place on 14 April and the new online format makes it possible for IT and telecoms executives across South African to attend.

The online platform makes it easy for delegates to listen to speakers and engage with sponsors and exhibitors.

TV personality Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and will host interviews with South Africa’s top ICT executives.

The conference will cover a wide range of topics, including 5G, fibre, mobile broadband, IoT, digital transformation, online security, and innovation.

Delegates will also learn more about telecoms network rollouts in South Africa, ICASA’s spectrum auction, ISP services, and mobile messaging.

The event will feature the who’s who of South Africa’s ICT market, including:

Dell Technologies Director – Greg McDonald

Liquid Intelligent Technologies CEO – Deon Geyser

Vumatel CEO – Dietlof Mare

Vodacom Executive Head of Innovation – Jannie van Zyl

Africa Data Centres CEO – Stephane Duproz

DFA Chief Strategy Officer – Vino Govender

China Mobile Country Head – Lixiang Baumann

SqwidNet MD – Phathizwe Malinga

Fortinet EMEA CISO – Joe Robertson

Nashua CEO – Barry Venter

Ellipsis founder Dominic Cull

Supersonic CEO Calvin Collett

Synthesis Head of Cloud Services – Darryl Govender

iSphere Cloud Technical Director – Ludi Nel

Splunk Director – Paul Ruinaard

Codehesion CEO – Hector Beyers

Amdocs VP – George Fraser

The main sponsors for the conference are Mustek and Huawei, who are joined by Dell Technologies and Liquid Intelligent Technologies as key sponsors.

SqwidNET and Fortinet are event partners, while the platinum sponsors are DFA, China Mobile, VAS Experts, IT Global, Nashua, Synthesis, and Acer.

Gold sponsors are Supersonic, iSphere, Splunk, Vumatel, Obscure, Codehesion, Amdocs, and Africa Data Centres.

