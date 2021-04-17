In conversation with Donna Mostert

Donna Mostert is the Huawei business manager at Mustek and one of South Africa’s most experienced distribution executives.

Mostert started her career at Dimension Data as an account manager and later served in senior roles at Datacentrix and First Technology.

After account executive positions at First Distribution and Fast Forward, she joined Mustek as their Huawei product manager.

Over her career she has developed and managed numerous B2B multi-disciplined and multi-cultural sales teams.

She has a proven track record of maximizing opportunities and growth within challenging and competitive environments.

In this discussion, Mostert shares details about the relationship between Mustek and Huawei and some of the highlights of the alliance.

She also talks about the development and advancement of the South African ICT sector through this alliance.

The discussion then moves to the evolution of the ICT distribution model and some of the expected future trends in the field.

She also provides details about Mustek’s reseller development programs and reveal why resellers should choose Mustek as a partner.

The full interview with Donna Mostert is embedded below.