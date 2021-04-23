In conversation with Nashua CEO – Barry Venter

Barry Venter is the CEO of Nashua and has extensive experience in the Information Technology and Services Industry. He has taken the company from office automation and transformed it into a leading international workspace provider.

Before taking the reigns at Nashua, Venter served as general manager at Allied Mobile, chief operating officer at Nashua Mobile, CEO of Nashua Mobile, and later chief operating officer of Nashua.

As CEO, he is responsible for all components associated with an ICT company, including product development, logistics, sales, infrastructure, and shared services.

Over two decades of experience has enabled him to obtain an excellent understanding of business development, supply chain management, project and change management, sales, and customer experience.

In this discussion, Venter talks about how workspace technology has developed over the past year, and how remote working has altered the demand for connectivity.

He explains how companies can use digital solutions like VOIP, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom to incorporate office phone numbers.

Finally, he discusses what companies can look for in terms of security strategies, as well as how Nashua can handle all of this as a total workspace provider.

The full interview with Barry Venter is embedded below.