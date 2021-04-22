Gaming Journalist – R20,000 sign-on bonus

Broad Media is growing its online news team and has an opportunity for a Gaming Journalist.

Broad Media – which owns MyBroadband, BusinessTech, and TopAuto – has seen strong growth over the past year and is gearing up for further expansion.

As a Gaming Journalist, you will oversee the latest news affecting the South African and international gaming markets.

This includes PC, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming; esports; hardware and software news; and industry affairs.

Broad Media offers an excellent work environment and awesome perks, and all the training you need to grow your career.

The position is based in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

To apply for the journalist position, please visit our careers page.