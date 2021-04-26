In conversation with Acer Africa general manager Glenn Du Toit

Glenn Du Toit is the general manager (GM) of Acer Africa and aims to empower his team to make a difference, building on both his personal and Acer’s brand value propositions.

Du Toit began his career as a product account manager at Daewoo Electronics, where he oversaw range selection, pricing, and sales to key customers.

Prior to his appointment as GM, he served as head of consumer business in Acer Africa, overseeing the expansion of Acer’s business into the African market.

Throughout his career in the consumer electronics industry, Du Toit has gained extensive experience in areas such as operational and purchasing management, marketing, international sourcing, and supply chain management.

In this discussion, Du Toit talks about the “anywhere” generation, how it is changing the world, and what key technologies are making it possible.

He explains how Acer is innovating to support the “anywhere” generation, as well as the importance of embracing this culture in South Africa.

Du Toit also describes how Acer is helping South African businesses and citizens capitalise on this new culture.

The full interview with Acer Africa general manager Glenn Du Toit is embedded below.