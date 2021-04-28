Senior Technology Journalist – R20,000 sign-on bonus

Broad Media is growing its online news team and has an opportunity for a Senior Technology Journalist.

Broad Media – which owns MyBroadband, BusinessTech, and TopAuto – has seen strong growth over the past year and is gearing up for further expansion.

As a Senior Technology Journalist, you will oversee the latest news affecting the South African and international technology sectors.

This includes covering the PC hardware and software, smartphone, broadband, telecoms, cloud, data centre, and gaming segments.

Broad Media offers an excellent work environment and awesome perks, and all the training you need to grow your career.

The position is based in Johannesburg, Gauteng – and if you are successful in obtaining the position there is a guaranteed R20,000 sign-on bonus.

To apply for the journalist position, please visit our careers page.