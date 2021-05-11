South Africa’s best online technology talk show prepares third season

MyBroadband’s popular technology talk show What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou continued its strong growth in 2021 and is nearing 2 million views.

The first season of What’s Next was launched on 26 June 2020 and featured conversations with South Africa’s top IT and telecommunications executives.

It was an instant hit thanks to Aki Anastasiou’s great interview style and the quality of his guests – a who’s who of the South African IT and telecommunications market.

The first season featured interviews with Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa, EOH CEO Stephen van Coller, and Dell SA MD Doug Woolley.

Anastasiou also interviewed Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord, Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, SAP Africa MD Cathy Smith, Rain chairman Michael Jordaan, and Microsoft SA MD Lillian Barnard.

On the back of the success of the first season, MyBroadband launched What’s Next in Finance in partnership with Sage.

The show featured conversations with South Africa’s top financial executives, including Sage AME executive vice president Pieter Bensch, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, and FNB CEO Jacques Celliers.

Other prominent guests were Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie, OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee, OpenText’s Susan Page, and Sage AME financial director Jordaan Burger.

What’s Next in Security followed and featured world-renowned security expert Troy Hunt and executives from Phakamo Tech, and Networks Unlimited Africa GM of Cyber Security, Stefan Van De Giessen.

What’s Next producer Weich Malan said they are now working on the third full season which will be bigger and better than before.

He said people can expect excellent interviews with South Africa’s top experts in telecoms, cloud, broadband, security, and digital migration.

Here is a summary of where you can watch all the interviews.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou