Best job in South Africa for a BSc graduate

Broad Media has an exciting opportunity for a BSc or BEng graduate – Lead Field Researcher.

As a field researcher, you will conduct a wide variety of real-world tests.

These tests will range from measuring the electromagnetic output of smartphones, to tracking how long it takes the SA Post Office to deliver a letter.

Candidates must have a BSc or BEng degree, and a strong performance in mathematics and physical sciences at a university level.

Broad Media is home to South Africa’s biggest technology news and business news websites: MyBroadband and BusinessTech.

It also runs a highly-successful research division, MyBroadband Insights, which owns and operates the MyBroadband Speed Test app and Speedtest.co.za.

The position is based in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

To apply for the position, please visit the Broad Media Careers page.