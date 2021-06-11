5 important things happening in tech today

Game studio Electronics Arts has been the victim of a hack where over 780GB of data was stolen, including the source code of FIFA 21. The source code is reportedly been put up for sale.

Samsung has announced a 50MP camera microsensor, which it claims is the smallest in the industry.

Microsoft will be expanding its cloud gaming services to smart TVs, and the company states that it is currently working with various TV manufacturers in the development process.

Apple is planning on going completely passwordless, stating that the iCloud keychain and biometrics are far superior in security.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin move is not a simple one, according to the IMF, and will require careful work and consideration.

EA hack: Electronic Arts, the studio behind Battlefield, FIFA and Star Wars games, has been hacked. The hackers said they stole 780GB of data, including the source code behind FIFA 21 and the Frostbite engine, which powers a large number of EA’s games. According to Vice, the company said in a statement that it is investigating the intrusion into its network where “a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen”. EA assured that no player data was accessed and that it has no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy. The data is allegedly now for sale online by the attackers.

Samsung: The Korean electronics giant has announced a 50-megapixel mobile image sensor of 0.64-micrometres (μm), which it claims to be the industry’s smallest. The company reports that the sensor, called the Isocell JN1, improves light sensitivity by 16% compared to its current sensor and that it can be used in mobile phones for both front and main cameras, enabling 50-megapixel selfies, and 4K selfie videos. Samsung states that the sensor is currently in mass production. The company also announced a new 4K projector, reportedly capable of projecting a 130-inch screen.

Microsoft: Xbox is working with various TV manufacturers to implement Xbox Cloud gaming in smart TVs, offering gaming without any hardware besides a controller. This will bring the Xbox Game Pass to television. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer stated that the company believes it can be a leader in “democratising gaming”. The company also stated that cloud gaming will be rolling out on browsers like Chrome, Edge and Safari “in the next few weeks”. Microsoft’s focus on gaming services could be a result of a lack of profit from its console sales, which was admitted by a Microsoft Executive in the Apple vs. Epic court case.

Apple: The iPhone maker will soon be looking to transition from passwords to biometric security and iCloud’s keychain, according to an announcement from its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. At the moment the technology will only be compatible with Apple’s devices, but the company does recognise the need for compatibility with other operating systems and devices. It said it is working with the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) to this end. Google and Microsoft have both also been working on these technologies

Bitcoin: El Salvador’s move to accept Bitcoin as legal tender has been addressed by the International Monetary Fund. Reuters quoted IMF spokesman Gerry Rice as stating “the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender raises a number of macroeconomic, financial and legal issues that require very careful analysis”.

