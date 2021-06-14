Jan Vermeulen appointed MyBroadband editor

MyBroadband is pleased to announce the appointment of Jan Vermeulen as its new editor.

Jan, a computer engineer by training, joined MyBroadband in 2010 as a technology journalist and quickly became known as one of South Africa’s top tech journalists.

Over the next decade, Jan served in various senior positions at MyBroadband, including technology editor and editor-at-large.

He was also MyGaming editor between 2014 and 2018, where he helped to grow the publication’s readership from under 40,000 browsers to over 300,000.

Over the last three years, Jan focussed on investigative journalism and research.

He broke many stories during this time, including an exposé on dubious dealing at Mirror Trading International (MTI) months before it went bust.

Last year, Jan won the Vodacom Journalist of the Year award (Gauteng) in the coveted investigative journalism category for his investigation into IP address theft in Africa.

His work exposed the theft of millions of IP addresses that were sold on the black market. This included large chunks of IP address space belonging to Sasol, Nedbank, and the government.

“Jan is one of South Africa’s top technology journalists, and it is great to have him as editor of MyBroadband,” said founder Rudolph Muller.

“His strong technical knowledge and industry relationships will guarantee that MyBroadband continues to provide the most trusted tech news in South Africa.”

“Over the past ten years, it has been a pleasure to have been part of MyBroadband’s significant growth — from a readership of 800,000 browsers in 2010 to over 3 million in 2020,” Jan said.

“I look forward to leading the team and driving our growth for the next decade.”