BSc or BEng graduate wanted

Broad Media has an exciting opportunity for a computer science, engineering, or science graduate who loves tech and experiments.

This job involves a lot of research, like measuring the electromagnetic output of smartphones to tracking how long it takes the SA Post Office to deliver a letter.

It will also take you around South Africa on fully paid trips to test the performance of mobile networks.

Broad Media is home to South Africa’s biggest technology news and business news websites: MyBroadband and BusinessTech.

It also runs a successful research division, MyBroadband Insights, which owns and operates the MyBroadband Speed Test app and Speedtest.co.za.

The position is based in Gauteng.

To apply for the position, visit the Broad Media Careers page.