BA graduates wanted

Broad Media has an exciting opportunity for Journalism, Bachelor of Arts, and other graduates who love writing and are interested in business, technology, or cars.

Broad Media – which owns MyBroadband, BusinessTech, and TopAuto – has seen strong growth over the past year and is gearing up for further expansion.

We are looking for new journalists to join the team. Whether you are an experienced journalist or new to the field, we want to hear from you.

As a journalist, you will cover the latest news, produce interesting features, and sub-edit articles for publication.

In return, Broad Media offers an excellent work environment and awesome perks, and all the training you need to grow your career.

The position is based in Centurion, Gauteng.

To apply for the journalist position, please visit our careers page.