Load-shedding warning for South Africa

Eskom has warned that it may be forced to implement load-shedding at short notice should further generating capacity losses occur.

“Due to the severely cold weather in parts of the country, coupled with the loss of some generation capacity, Eskom would like to warn the public that it may be forced to implement load-shedding at short notice should there be any further generation losses,” the power utility stated.

“The system is currently severely constrained, and it is anticipated that towards the evening peak, the system will come under additional pressure due to high demand for electricity.”

Eskom appealled to the public to reduce the electricity usage to help ease the pressure on the power system between 16:00 and 21:00 on 22 July 2021.

“Breakdowns currently total 12,984MW while planned maintenance is 2,924MW of capacity,” Eskom stated.

“Any further significant loss of capacity would force Eskom to implement load-shedding in order to protect the integrity of the system.”

Eskom promised to communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the performance of the system.