Vodacom Everyday-ta bundles with free YouTube data launched

Vodacom has launched three new 30-day promotional LTE bundles available to new prepaid customers.
These Everyday-ta! data bundles come standard with a bolt-on YouTube data allocation.
It has also bolted on the promotional YouTube data to its existing 30-day open market bundles.
To get access to the Everyday-ta! bundles, customers need to buy a bundle via the My Vodacom App or the *135*111# USSD menu.
The bundle will be rationed in equal daily amounts, over the validity period with a YouTube allocation.
For example, a customer opting for a 30GB Everyday-ta! Data Bundle at R299 will get a 1GB anytime data every day for 30 days, plus 2GB of YouTube allocation valid for 30 days.
“We have deliberately incorporated YouTube data allocation because of its popularity amongst South African social media users,” said Jorge Mendes, chief officer for Vodacom’s consumer business.
According to a 2021 Social Media Landscape report for South Africa, published by World Wide Worx, YouTube is the second-most used social media platform and it has provided an alternative to paid-TV service locally.
“With this research, we have seen that YouTube has become an essential part of consumers’ lives. From edutainment to the most basic need, it has become a one-stop destination for all things knowledge,” said Mendes.
The free YouTube value bundles are available until mid-September.
The following table summarises Vodacom’s new Everyday-ta bundles.
|New Everyday-ta! Bundles
|Total Allocation (30 days)
|Daily Allocation
|Price
|Free YouTube allocation
|7.5GB
|250MB
|R99
|500MB YouTube for 7 days
|15GB
|500MB
|R169
|1GB YouTube for 7 days
|30GB
|1GB
|R299
|2GB YouTube for 30 days
The following table summarises the free YouTube data allocation on Vodacom’s 7-day data bundles.
|Open Market Bundles – 7 Days
|Total Allocation (7 days)
|Price
|Free YouTube allocation
|250MB
|R35
|50MB 1 Day
|500MB
|R60
|100MB 1 Day
|1GB
|R80
|250 MB 7 Days
|2GB
|R120
|500 MB 7 Days
The following table summarises the free YouTube data allocation on Vodacom’s 30-day data bundles.
|Open Market Bundles — 30 Days
|Total Allocation (30 days)
|Price
|Free YouTube allocation
|200MB
|R29
|50MB YT for 1 Day
|350MB
|R49
|100MB YT for 1 Day
|500MB
|R69
|250 MB YT for 7 days
|1GB
|R85
|500MB YT for 7 Days
|2GB
|R159
|1GB YT for 7 Days
|3GB
|R229
|2GB YT for 30 Days
|5GB
|R349
|3GB YT for 30 Days
|10GB
|R469
|5GB YT for 30 Days
|20GB
|R699
|10GB YT for 30 Days
