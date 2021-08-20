What’s Next Season 4 presented by Infobip – Coming soon

The fourth season of MyBroadband’s popular talk show, What’s Next, is coming soon.

This season is sponsored by Infobip and will feature discussions with top South African technology leaders.

The show is hosted by popular radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou, who is also known for hosting popular tech shows such as eNCA’s TecHub.

Infobip Strategic Account Manager Jeremy Osborne will be among those who join Anastasiou to discuss the local technology industry.

Osborne has over 25 years of experience in the digital communications, telecommunications, and digital security sectors.

He is passionate about helping people and businesses overcome communication challenges through technology and strongly believes that communication is one of the driving forces of global change.

You will be able to watch Osborne and other technology leaders on YouTube, Facebook, and the What’s Next website.

What’s Next broke 1 million video views within six months of its 26 June 2020 launch date and continues to grow from strength to strength.

Watch the trailer below and get ready for great insights into the South African IT industry.