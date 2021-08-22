MyBroadband Journalist Internship – Apply Now

MyBroadband has an excellent internship opportunity for aspiring journalists who want to work at South Africa’s biggest technology news website.

There are five new internship positions which are now open for applications – and candidates do not need to have a degree in journalism or previous experience to apply.

As a journalist intern you will learn to cover the latest news, produce interesting features, and sub-edit articles for publication.

MyBroadband offers an excellent work environment and awesome perks, and all the training you need to grow your career.

It is also the largest technology news website in South Africa, and is the first website many local ICT professionals visit each day.

The internship position is based in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

To apply for the position, visit the Broad Media careers page.