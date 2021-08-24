BMIT Technology Survey – Win awesome prizes

BMIT has partnered with MyBroadband to promote its latest Technology Survey, and by completing this survey you stand a chance to win great prizes.

Prizes up for grabs include R5,000 cash, an Amazon Fire HD 8, and an Amazon Echo Dot.

BMIT’s new survey will look at the latest digital trends for consumers and businesses in South Africa.

It will also test the attitudes and perceptions of digital trends in the country.

Once you have completed the survey, you can enter the prize draw by doing the following:

Complete the BMIT Technology Survey .

. Visit the Forum competition thread and state “Done”.

The survey is open to everyone to take part and complete.