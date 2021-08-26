What’s Next – In conversation with Infobip’s Jeremy Osborne

Jeremy Osborne is a prominent ICT figure and the Strategic Account Manager at Infobip.

With over 25 years of experience in the digital communications, telecommunications and digital-security sectors, Osborne has been a great asset to every organisation that he has been a part of.

As Strategic Account Manager, Osborne draws from his years of experience to help organizations improve their communications using omnichannel strategies.

Osborne is passionate about helping businesses overcome communication challenges and shape their customer experience efforts through contextual communications.

In this interview, Osborne gives an overview of how brands communicate with their customers and explains why listening is so important.

He discusses how industries are required to adapt to their customers’ needs and how retailers need to be responsive to rapidly evolving customer expectations.

Osborne also talks about how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the South African retail customer experience, having created a situation where customers and brands are compelled to engage online and how this has required brands to adapt.

The full interview with Jeremy Osborne is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.