What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou breaks 2 million views

South Africa’s most popular technology talk show, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, has exceeded 2 million views.

The show’s first season, hosted by South Africa’s best-known technology personality, Aki Anastasiou, launched on 26 June 2020.

The first season included interviews with Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa, Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord, Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, and Montegray Capital’s Michael Jordaan.

The show was an instant hit. It racked up half a million views in the first two months and became the premier place for South African ICT executives to be interviewed.

On the back of the first season’s success, MyBroadband launched season two – What’s Next in Finance – in partnership with Sage.

It featured Sage executive VP Pieter Bensch, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers, Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie, and OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee.

The show continued its strong growth in season two, with over 1 million views by the end of 2020.

2021 was an even bigger year for What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou with the launch of three new seasons in partnership with Microsoft and Infobip.

It exceeded 2 million views by mid-2021, and in August exceeded 2.5 million views across YouTube, Facebook, and the official What’s Next website.

The tremendous success of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou has seen MyBroadband invest additional resources to ensure the show continues its excellent run.

What’s Next producer Weich Malan said they are working on new initiatives to enhance the show and extend its reach.

