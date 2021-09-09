Tesla’s electric vehicles could use lasers to clean windscreens

Electric vehicle producer Tesla has been granted a patent for its laser system that will be used to clean vehicle windscreens and other glass surfaces.

Filed in 2019, the patent titled “Pulsed Laser Cleaning of Debris Accumulated on Glass Articles in Vehicles and Photovoltaic Assemblies” depicts a laser cleaning system for the vehicle’s windscreen.

Phiroze Dalal, the Tesla staff member credited as the inventor, described the system in the patent application.

“A cleaning system for a vehicle includes a beam optics assembly that emits a laser beam to irradiate a region on a glass article of the vehicle, debris detection circuitry that detects debris accumulated over the region, and control circuitry,” he said.

The design is currently designated to clear debris on the windscreen without damaging the surface and could be adapted to clear debris off solar panels and tiles.

There is no suggestion of the system being used for rain, but it is likely to be used in conjunction with a windscreen wiper system — which Tesla is currently reinventing.

The electric vehicle company also acquired a patent for an electromagnetically guided windscreen wiping system.

It is important to note that companies regularly apply for patents on their ideas, with many of the technologies never ending up on final products.

According to Nikkei Asia, Tesla has been granted more than 580 patents since its founding in 2003.