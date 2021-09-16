What’s Next – In discussion with HP Managing Director Bradley Pulford

Bradley Pulford is an experienced IT business management professional who is currently the Vice President and Managing Director for HP Africa.

Pulford has 25 years of operations and management experience within the IT industry and began his current role in November 2020.

His responsibilities include supporting customers and partners across the region, country leadership, and the profitable growth of HP’s printing, personal systems, and services businesses.

In this What’s Next interview, Pulford talks about the state of the South African technology industry and compares the local market with its global counterparts.

Pulford discusses HP’s extensive range of business products and services, including how HP Africa has adapted to the evolution of the print industry.

The conversation also covers HP’s popular consumer products, with Pulford providing great insight into the company’s laptop business.

He ends off by highlighting the new and upcoming technologies that excite him and HP the most.

The full interview with Bradley Pulford is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.