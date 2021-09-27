Private Afrikaans university Akademia to offer tech degrees

Private Afrikaans university Akademia plans to add several tech-related degrees to its offering over the next few years.

Akademia was established by labour union Solidarity and has been providing classes in Afrikaans to students since 2014.

Initially, it only offered part-time distance learning with contact classes at a study centre in Centurion.

It now has a network of 10 study centres across the country and, in 2021, launched a small campus in Die Hoewes, Centurion, that offers full-time classes and includes accommodation for 24 students.

The university now offers several accredited degrees, post-graduate diplomas, and higher certificates that can be completed part-time or full-time.

The full-time degrees include:

BCom Economics and Law, BCom Business Management, BCom Financial Management

BEd Intermediary Education

LLB

BSc Mathematical Sciences

BA Communications and Journalism

BSocSci Politics, Philosophy, and Economics

Dr. Corné de Ridder, a lecturer in mathematical computer sciences at Akademia, told MyBroadband the university had seen a lot of interest in courses covering Computer Science, Information Systems, and Data Science.

“Many students understand that the jobs of the future lie in the field of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” De Ridder said.

“Akademia will thus cater for this shortage of qualified computer professionals.”

The first tech-focused degree will be a BSc Computer Science degree that should be introduced by 2023.

“The first year of the course has already been developed. It is envisaged that students will be able to apply for the BSc in Computer Science towards the second half of 2022,” De Ridder explained.

De Ridder stated this three-year degree will offer core modules like Algorithm Development, Object-Oriented Programming, Database Development, Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Networks and Operating Systems.

“The objective of the Department of Computer Science at Akademia is to deliver students that can compete successfully in the South African workforce and who are also able to contribute on an international level,” De Ridder said.

The degree is benchmarked against curricula of other leading Computer Science Departments in South Africa, including those at Stellenbosch University and the University of Pretoria.

De Ridder added the course’s cost would be “very competitive” within the private higher education sector.

Interested applicants will have to meet one of the following criteria:

A National Senior Certificate (NSC) as issued by Umalusi for degree purposes, with a pass percentage of at least 50% for Afrikaans Home Language and 60% or more for both Mathematics and Physical Sciences.

A Certificate of Exemption as issued by Universities South Africa (USAF) if an alternative school qualification was achieved

A National Certificate (Vocational) Level 4 issued by Council for General and Further Education and Training with at least 60% in three fundamental subjects, including the language of learning and teaching in the higher education institution, and at least 70% in four vocational subjects

A Higher Certificate in an associated study field

An Advanced Certificate in a cognate field of study

A Diploma in a related field of study

De Ridder told MyBroadband BSc degrees in Data Science and Information Systems were also in the pipeline.

The university is planning to move its full-time classes to a new campus in Pretoria by 2025.

This facility will be able to accommodate 5,000 undergraduate students and 2,000 post-graduate students.

It aims to offer many more degrees by that date, including engineering, nursing, languages, and a Masters in Business Administration.

Solidarity also has a technical training college called Sol-Tech, with a new campus in Centurion that opened its doors earlier this year.