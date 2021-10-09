Best universities in South Africa to study computer science

Stellenbosch University, the University of Cape Town, and the University of Pretoria are the best South African institutions to study computer science.

These universities ranked the highest in the 2022 Times Higher Education world university subject rankings for computer science.

Stellenbosch University was the only South African institution to make it into the top 500 universities in the world for computer science.

Professor Bernd Fischer, head of Stellenbosch University’s Computer Science Division, said he viewed the ranking as confirmation of their long-term approach.

“In teaching, we put a strong emphasis on fundamentals and independent work. We have a significant practical component, and most modules involve independent project work,” Fisher said.

“In research, we focus on several core areas, such as software development, theoretical computer science, data science and artificial intelligence.”

He said nearly all computer science lecturers have doctoral degrees and are actively involved in research.

Stellenbosch University is also home to the only two A-rated computer scientists in South Africa, recognised by the SA’s National Research Foundation.

“Our students are highly sought after by industry, and many are offered positions before they graduate,” Fisher said.

The table below shows the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) world university subject rankings for computer science.

2022 World University Rankings for Computer Science World Ranking University 491 Stellenbosch University 519 University of Cape Town 574 University of Pretoria 689 University of KwaZulu-Natal 792 University of the Witwatersrand 887 Tshwane University of Technology

