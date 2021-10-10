Sports associations want fans at stadiums — but only if you’re vaccinated

South Africa’s football and rugby associations want matches open to fans who present a vaccination certificate, reports the Sunday Times.

This follows the Department of Health’s recent launch of a vaccination certificate system for South Africa. The certificates may be used to facilitate travel and offer access to certain buildings and events.

South African Rugby Union (Saru) spokesperson Andy Colquhoun told the Sunday Times that Saru is on board with implementing vaccine certificate entry requirements at live matches.

“We are ready, willing and able to apply the entry requirements at our venues,” said Colquhoun.

South African Football Association (Safa) spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi echoed this sentiment, noting that big football games are a key economic driver.

“Big soccer games stimulate the informal economy,” said Chimhavi.

“They are the lifeline for your gogo selling pap and vleis, your taxi driver who shuttles people to and from the games. We want to be part of the vaccine solution, not the problem of superspreading.”

These statements come as Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Ethiopia has been opened to 2,000 fans who will need to present their vaccination certificates to enter.

President Ramaphosa announced the imminent launch of vaccine certificates in an address to the nation in September.

“This certificate can be used to facilitate travel, [and] to access establishments, gatherings, and other forms of activity that require proof of vaccination status,” said Ramaphosa.

“Our approach on this matter is informed by World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines and is in line with international best practice.”

He noted that these vaccine certificates would be a key driver in easing international travel restrictions on South Africa. This effort has seen some success as South Africa is now off the UK’s travel red list.

“We all long for our freedom… and if we continue to work together, as we have been doing, more areas of activity will be opened,” Ramaphosa said.

On the topic of sporting events, Ramaphosa said announcements would be made in time.

Health minister Joe Phaahla announced on Friday that the Covid-19 vaccine certificate application portal was open.

However, the system encountered issues, with some South Africans being unable to get their certificate.

Several MyBroadband readers were presented with a network issue error after submitting their details.

It stated: “There is a network issue. Please change your network or device or try again later.”

The issue was similar to one that had been complained about earlier in the week — when the portal was still officially in testing.

If South Africans still encounter problems attaining their certificate, the health department advises calling the Covid-19 helpline on 0800 029 999 or email [email protected]