What’s Next — Doug Woolley discusses 2021 Dell Technologies Forum

Doug Woolley is Dell Technologies South Africa’s Managing Director, where he focuses on positioning the company at the forefront of digital transformation within the country.

He leverages Dell Technologies’ vast global resources to deliver digital services that are tailored to suit the local market.

Wooley is passionate about preparing businesses for the ever-evolving digital challenges that they will face, and values agility as a key way of navigating these situations.

In this episode of What’s Next, Woolley highlights that Dell Technologies Forum 2021, which will be held virtually, is coming soon.

He outlines how it will bring together business leaders and industry experts to unpack what digital transformation means in the South African context, and explains why attending this event is a must for anyone involved in technology within the business context.

Woolley also provides fascinating examples of how Dell Technologies has provided comprehensive technology solutions to the Springboks and the McLaren F1 team which help them collect remarkable data analytics to compete at the highest level.

He also talks about how exciting new technologies that are on the way which will take the discussion around digital infrastructure to another level entirely.

The full interview is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.