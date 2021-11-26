Micro Focus and Axiz launch 2021 Graduate Program

Micro Focus and Axiz held their 2021 Graduate Program Launch on 26 November in Midrand.

The 3-year programme will provide 20 graduates with important certifications and on-the-job training, and forms part of Micro Focus’ and Axiz’s commitment to the South African government as state service providers to empower young South Africans.

“Welcome to the family. We value your contribution and the challenge that you’ve accepted,” Micro Focus South Africa MD Emile Burger said.

Burger added that as part of the programme, the graduates will be equipped with the skills required to help transform South Africa into a better place for all.

“This (skilled IT professionals) is what is going to make South Africa successful – it is squarely in our collective hands,” he said.

Axiz CEO Craig Brunsden echoed Burger’s sentiments towards the 20 new entrants into the Micro Focus Graduate Program.

“Learnerships are something that Axiz and the Elviva Group take seriously, and we wouldn’t continue if we didn’t see success,” said Brunsden.

“Above any other investments we would make with our profits, is an investment in people. We complain bitterly about a lack of skills in South Africa, so programs like this one are critical to our success as a country.”

Bokomotso Boroko is one of the first graduates in the programme’s history, and is now a technical support engineer at Micro Focus.

Boroko explained how she benefited from the programme, including how it helped her to get a job and climb up the ranks at Micro Focus.

“The internship included many responsibilities which were all necessary for my personal and professional growth,” said Boroko.

“Among the greatest value I got from the programme was the knowledge and experiences from the company I was placed in.”

Advocate Thulani Mtshwene, HOD for the SITA Centre of Excellence, also spoke at the event, and extended the organisation’s gratitude to Micro Focus and Axiz for not only fulfilling their obligations to the state, but also for enhancing the skills of the country’s youth.

“To the graduates, I would like to say congratulations,” said Mtshwene.

“We are looking forward to working with you as SITA – whether you become a provider, or a SITA employee.”