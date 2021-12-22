South Africa’s favourite take-away food

Chicken in all forms remains South Africa’s favourite dish to order in, followed by pizza, and burgers, according to data from Uber’s Year in Review report.

“Some unique ingredients are on the rise though and look to be hot commodities in 2022,” Uber stated.

According to Uber, salmon is still popular and tofu a fast favourite in the vegan world.

Uber said that the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated food and grocery delivery adoption, and Uber Eats expanded to 33 new cities this year — making it available in over 40 cities.

Uber said it expects this number to continue growing.

“As restrictions gradually eased over the course of the year, our customers used Uber Eats to get, quite literally, everything delivered — from washing powder, flowers, beers, and even board games,” the e-hailing company said.

South African Uber drivers collectively travelled 5,756,835km delivering groceries and essential goods this year.

Coca-Cola was the number one selling grocery item in South Africa, featuring in more than 16,000 orders this year.

Bread is a close second with over 15,000 orders.

The largest order in South Africa was a customer who ordered R15,000 worth of groceries, containing over 700 individual items.

Uber said that people in South Africa ordered a wide range of items — from over 40,000 bags of ice to over 2,700kg bags of washing powder.

The platform has also become the go-to marketplace for last-minute flower orders this year, with white roses being the favourite bunch.

“As we expanded into alcohol delivery, customers around the world embraced it and raised a glass (or two),” Uber stated.

The most popular time to place alcohol orders was between 17:00 and 18:00, with gin, vodka, and wine coming through favourites.

Uber’s 2021 travel trends

Uber listed the following as some of its key travel trends from 2021: