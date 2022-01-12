What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou Season 5 — Coming soon

South Africa’s most popular technology show, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, will start its fifth season soon.

Since its launch in June 2020, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou has exceeded 2.1 million video views and has featured interviews with top South African ICT executives like Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Dell SA MD Doug Woolley, and EOH CEO Stephen van Coller.

It has also featured prominent South African businesspeople, including Montegray Capital’s Michael Jordaan and Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka.

The success of this popular show can be attributed to the quality of its guests and the great interview style of Anastasiou.

What’s Next producer Weich Malan said season five promises to build on the excellent interviews in the past with experts in fields such as telecoms, cloud, broadband, and security.

He expects the series to continue to grow in popularity as Anastasiou and his guests unpack key insights into the technology industry.

Get featured on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou

Malan invited companies who would like to be featured on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou to visit the show’s dedicated website to learn more.

People can also watch all of the interviews through the following channels: