Best universities in South Africa to study computer science and engineering

Stellenbosch University and the University of Pretoria are the top tertiary institutions in South Africa to study computer science, engineering, and technology.

This finding was revealed in an analysis of South African universities based on six global university ranking systems.

To rank local universities’ computer science, engineering, and technology departments, MyBroadband used six ranking measures.

Times Higher Education Engineering (THE-E) Times Higher Education Computer Science (THE – CS) SCIMAGO Engineering (SCIMAGO – E) SCIMAGO Computer Science (SCIMAGO – CS) University Ranking by Academic Performance Engineering (URAP – E) University Ranking by Academic Performance Technology (URAP – T)

A university was only considered if it appeared in several of these rankings.

Many local institutions were not included because they did not appear in most of the selected ranking systems.

The universities which are not listed include Rhodes University, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, Fort Hare, and the University of the Free State.

Each university received an overall score based on the score it received by each of these ranking systems. All the rankings were weighted equally.

Stellenbosch University reigned supreme with an average score of 91, followed by the University of Pretoria on 90, and North-West University on 87.

The table below provides an overview of the top South African universities in computer science, engineering, and technology.

University Ratings – Computer Scienc e, Engineering, and Technology

University THE-E

THE – CS SCIMAGO – E SCIMAGO – CS URAP – E URAP – T Overall Score

Stellenbosch University #401-500 #401-500 #541 #527 272.78 201.12 92

University of Pretoria #601-800 #501-600 #456 #509 299.05 257.39 91

North-West University #401-500 N/A

#543 #662 N/A N/A 87 University of Johannesburg #401-500 #601-800 #463 #579 245.66 153.13 82

University of Cape Town #601-800 #501-600 #512 #554 162.08 252.81 80

University of KwaZulu-Natal #601-800 #601-800 #557 #649 266.60 187.59 76

University of Witwatersrand #601-800 #601-800 #522 #606 156.29 244.12 75

University of South Africa N/A #801+ #533 #665 N/A 104.72 63

