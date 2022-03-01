Photos from Mobile World Congress 2022

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, is taking place between 28 February and 3 March 2022.

This is the first time in three years that the world’s biggest mobile trade show has gone ahead without significant disruptions.

In February 2020, it was cancelled at late notice, with the initial waves of the Covid-19 pandemic being felt in many countries across the world.

Last year, it was delayed by about three months over continued uncertainty around the spread of the virus.

Despite the extra time, many of the event’s most prominent participants still pulled out of physical attendance, moving their content online instead.

But in 2022, MWC is back in full force, albeit with strict Covid-19 measures that include a requirement to be fully vaccinated, wear a mask at all times, and declare your health condition daily via an app before entering.

Inaugurated in 1987, MWC is considered the most influential event in the connectivity industry.

It is organised by the GSM Association (GSMA), an industry body that represents over 1,200 full and associate members.

The event also holds great significance for its host city, drawing thousands of visitors and boosting tourism.

In 2022, MWC is playing host to more than 1,800 attendees and exhibitors spread across eight massive exhibition halls covering a total area of 200,000m2 at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via.

The GSMA expects around 60,000 people to attend in 2022, which is less than the 109,500 from 2019, but nonetheless significant given the severe constraints on large gatherings in the current Covid-19 climate.

MyBroadband was invited to MWC 2022 by Huawei, one of the event’s official partners.

This year’s themes include 5G Connect, Advancing AI, CloudNet, FinTech, Internet of Everything, and Tech Horizon.

Among the noteworthy demonstrations we saw during our first day on the floor was a presentation on how IBM’s AI works in the Boston Dynamics Spot robot, a holographic teleconference, a 4D virtual reality ride, and 5G-connected robot mixing cocktails.

You would be hard-pressed to find any major international technology company absent from the event.

Aside from Huawei, technology giants like Samsung, Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm, ZTE, Dell, Cisco, Ericsson, and numerous mobile network operators have stands in 2022.

The displays are massive and colourful, designed to draw in general visitors and business people alike.

Below are images from the first day of MWC 2022.