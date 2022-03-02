Excellent news for South African IT and telecoms companies

South African IT and telecommunications companies are showing strong growth in 2022 and are accelerating their marketing to take advantage of new opportunities.

The pandemic and changing work environment have favoured ICT providers and forced businesses to invest in new IT and telecoms products.

A good example of a rapidly growing industry is VoIP and cloud PBX providers like Euphoria Telecom and Switch Telecom.

Euphoria Telecom CEO, John Woollam, said their PBX service subscriptions have grown, on average, by 30% annually.

Switch Telecom director Gregory Massel said they were doing well before March 2020, but the pandemic and lockdowns lifted their business to a new level.

“From May 2020, demand for our services grew exponentially because our solutions are cost-effective, easy to deploy and well suited to facilitating the challenges associated with remote working,” Massel said.

Another industry that has seen exceptional growth is software development. Companies are forced to adapt to the rapidly changing commercial environment, which requires updates or new software platforms.

Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers said the demand for mobile apps has accelerated over the last few months.

“We have received a record number of app development requests in 2022 and had to rapidly expand our team to cope with demand,” said Beyers.

Increased marketing budgets from IT and telecoms companies

Many IT and telecommunications companies have increased their marketing budgets to make the most of the expanding market.

MyBroadband marketing director, Cara Muller, said they had seen an influx of new advertising campaigns this year.

“2022 has been a record start of the year for us as ICT companies look to grow their market share and make the most of the opportunities in the market,” Muller said.

“We have seen particularly strong growth in sponsored articles, social media campaigns, and video promotions.”

She said while there is still a strong focus on value-for-money for marketing campaigns, many companies are now more willing to pay a premium for maximum reach.

“Companies are now willing to spend more to ensure they reach a big audience, which is benefitting MyBroadband and BusinessTech, which have millions of readers,” she said.