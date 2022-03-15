2022 MyBroadband Online Conference registrations open

The 2022 MyBroadband Conference will be hosted on 19 May 2022 in an exciting online format that will showcase South Africa’s premier IT and telecommunications companies.

The online format makes it possible for delegates across South Africa to attend the event, listen to the speakers, and engage with exhibitors.

Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and host interviews with the country’s top ICT executives.

Topics covered at the 2022 MyBroadband Online Conference include 5G, fibre, mobile broadband, mobile devices, IoT, digital transformation, online security, and innovation.

Delegates will also learn more about fibre rollouts, mobile network technologies and growth, and ISP services.

Registrations now open

Registrations for the 2022 MyBroadband Online Conference are now open, and you can register for free using the voucher code below.

Register here: 2022 MyBroadband Conference Website

Voucher Code: Mybroadband2022

The tickets cover all aspects of the event, including access to all presentations and interviews, the expo area, and fun giveaways.