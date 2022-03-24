What’s Next — Archie Marincowitz and Pieter van Zyl discuss business intelligence services from Canvas Intelligence

Peter van Zyl is the founder of Canvas Intelligence, and Archie Marincowitz is the company’s Head of Business Development.

Van Zyl is a business visionary with the unique ability to combine finance and technology to solve critical business challenges.

He is a Chartered Accountant by trade and launched Canvas Intelligence to enable best in class technology that helps businesses to manage their profitability through risk-free modern business intelligence.

Marincowitz is a strategically-minded senior executive who has over 10 years of application development experience, as well as extensive experience in executive-level sales engagements.

He has developed intricate knowledge in IT development, data warehousing, and the customisation needs of the South African financial services industry.

In this episode of What’s Next, van Zyl explains that he founded Canvas Intelligence after identifying a business need for better data visibility.

Marincowitz discusses how Canvas Intelligence helps businesses tell a story with their data, as many businesses have data that they don’t know how to leverage effectively.

Van Zyl then details how Canvas Intelligence has built its team to provide the best possible services to its customers, before providing recent examples of how these teams have achieved major success.

The interview also covers a variety of technical points, such as whether Canvas offers real-time solutions, the importance of drilling down and decluttering your data, and the most significant value-adds that Canvas Intelligence provides.

Marincowitz and Van Zyl then explain the company’s plans for the future, as well as its partnership with Microsoft to supply and sell solutions to its customers.

Please click here to learn more about Canvas Intelligence

The full interview can be viewed below.