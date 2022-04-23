The number of software development and information technology (IT) jobs in South Africa declined in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

That is according to CareerJunction’s Employment Insights Report for March 2022.

IT continued to be the top-performing employment sector in South Africa on CareerJunction’s recruitment platform.

However, hiring activity for professions in this area declined by 3% in the last three months.

CareerJunction said the drop could be partly attributed to increased emigration as travel restrictions were relaxed, and the growing trend of “digital nomads” in the IT space.

When it comes to remuneration within the IT industry, CareerJunction said there were volatile salary trends between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2022.

The chart below shows the spread of monthly salaries in various IT-related professions in South Africa.

According to CareerJunction, the top three scarce skills in the IT sector in South Africa are software development, technical or business architecture, and business analysis.

It also provided the market-related monthly salaries for various top in-demand skills in the IT sector, including:

Java Development Skills — Between R44,015 and R64,602

C# Development Skills — Between R39,202 and R57,222

.Net Development Skills — Between R38,128 and R56,619

Full Stack Development Skills — Between R36,791 and 59,073

Other interesting statistics from the report included that over 64% of IT job candidates on CareerJunction resided in Gauteng, while 49.3% were willing to relocate for a job.

Notably, 5% of the candidates were from overseas, while 0% were from the Northern Cape.

In terms of education level, 68% of candidates had a tertiary qualification, with most holding diplomas or undergraduate degrees.

The image below shows the location of candidates applying for IT jobs across the country.

Other job sectors in South Africa seeing more concerning declines in hiring activity include the teaching and medical professions, with respective drops of 8% and 14%.

In stark contrast, admin, office, and support roles have seen a 17% increase in hiring.

“One reason for this may be that an increasing number of local companies are moving back to a more office-bound working environment as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease,” CareerJunction explained.

The finance and business management sectors also saw hiring increase by 10% and 4%, respectively.

Overall, CareerJunction found an encouraging increase of 39% in recruitment activity in South Africa when comparing March 2021 and March 2022.