What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou hits 2.5 million views

South Africa’s most popular technology show, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, has hit 2.5 million views.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou premiered on 26 June 2020 with an interview with venture capitalist and business leader Michael Jordaan.

Other guests in the first season included Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord, and Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka.

The quality of the guests and Anastasiou’s great interview style made the show an instant hit.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou racked up a million views within months and became the premier place for South African ICT executives to share their views.

Over the last three years, the who’s who of South Africa’s technology and business world were interviewed on the show.

Many ICT CEOs told their story on the show, including EOH CEO Stephen van Coller, Afrihost CEO Gian Visser, Dell SE MD Doug Woolley, and Vodacom Business ME Ermano Quartero.

Guests from the finance world included Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers, Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie, and OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee.

The show continued its impressive growth, and earlier this year, the fifth season of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou launched.

Michael Jordaan returned to the show to talk about Bank Zero, Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare discussed their fibre plans, and Valenture Institute CEO Robert Paddock talked about online education.

What’s Next producer Weich Malan is upbeat about the show’s future, saying interest in the show and engagements continue to grow.

“Companies, executives, and the South African IT community love the show, and we have a lot of fun working with Aki and the guests,” said Malan.

“The show has been a runaway success, and I am confident that it will continue to grow and reach new audiences.”

How to view the show

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is available on multiple platforms. You can view the show here:

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou’s promotional video for Season Five is embedded below.