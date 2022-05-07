For those looking for a good quality TV without breaking the bank, plenty of affordable options are available that offer solid feature sets.
The most notable offerings come from Samsung, Sansui, Sinotec, Syinix, Skyworth, Itel, and Hisense.
If you wish to use streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or Showmax, you will probably want a smart TV such as the Samsung, Skyworth, Hisense, and Itel.
However, media boxes such as Apple TV or Android TV devices also allow you to use streaming services even if your TV can’t connect to the Internet.
In this case, the Syinix 43-inch TV could be the one for you as it promises full HD resolution.
The ten best TV deals under R4,000, including smart and non-Internet-connected models, are listed below.
Skyworth 32-inch HD Ready Android TV — R3,699
|Skyworth 32-inch HD Ready Android TV specifications
|OS
|Android 9.0
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 HD Ready
|Display
|32 inch LCD
|Pre-installed Apps
|YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Google Play Store etc.
|Connectivity
|3 x HDMI | 2 x USB | 1 x AV In
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|72.1 x 16.6 x 45.5 cm
Syinix 43-inch full HD Analog TV — R3,539
|Syinix 43-inch FHD analogue TV specifications
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 FHD
|Display
|43 inch LCD
|Smart functionality
|No
|Connectivity
|1 x RF/3 | 3 x HDMI | 1 x AV In | 2 x USB | 1 x VGA | 1 x Headphone Output
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|103 x 12.5 x 65 cm
Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV — R3,499
|Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV specifications
|Resolution
|1,366 x 768 HD Ready
|Display
|32 inch LCD
|Motion Rate
|60 fps
|Smart functionality
|Yes
|Connectivity
|2 x HDMI | 1 x AV In | 1 x USB | 1 x Ethernet
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|73.7 x 15.5 x 46.5 cm
Hisense 32-inch HD Smart TV with Digital Tuner & Dolby Digital — R 3,299
|Hisense 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV specifications
|OS
|VIDAA Smart
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 HD Ready
|Display
|32 inch LCD
|Smart functionality
|Yes
|Connectivity
|1 x RF/3 | 2 x HDMI | 2 x USB | 1 x Ethernet
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|81.3 x 12.9 x 51.5 cm
Sansui 39-inch HD Ready TV — R 3,299
|Sansui 39-inch HD Ready TV specifications
|Resolution
|1366 X 768 HD Ready
|Display
|39 inch LCD
|Smart functionality
|No
|Connectivity
|2 x HDMI | 2 x USB
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|96 x 13 x 58.8 cm
Sinotec 39-inch HD Ready LED TV — R 3,199
|Sinotec 39-inch HD Ready TV specifications
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 HD Ready
|Display
|39 inch LCD
|Smart functionality
|No
|Connectivity
|3 x HDMI | 2 x USB
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|88.6 x 25.4 x 55.5 cm
Sansui 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV — R2,999
|Sansui 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV specifications
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 HD Ready
|Display
|32 inch LCD
|Smart functionality
|Yes
|Connectivity
|2 x HDMI | 2 x USB | 1 x VGA
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|78 x 12.2 x 49 cm
Itel 32-inch HD Ready Smart Android TV — R2,799
|Itel 32-inch Smart Android TV specifications
|OS
|Android 9.0
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 HD Ready
|Display
|32 inch LCD
|Pre-installed Apps
|YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Google Play Store etc.
|Connectivity
|2 x HDMI | 1 x AV In | 1 x USB | 1 x Headphone Output
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|60 x 3 x 45 cm
Sinotec 32-inch HD Ready TV — R2,499
|Sansui 32-inch HD TV specifications
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 HD Ready
|Display
|32 inch LCD
|Smart functionality
|No
|Connectivity
|2 x HDMI | 1 x USB
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|73.2 x 16.2 x 47.5 cm
Syinix 32-inch Digital Satellite TV with i-Cast — R1,999
|Syinix 32-inch Digital Satellite TV specifications
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 HD Ready
|Display
|32 inch LCD
|Smart functionality
|i-Cast Built-in
|Connectivity
|2 x RF/2 | 2 x HDMI | 1 x AV In | 1 x USB | 1 x Headphone Output
|Dimensions (L x W x H)
|77.4 x 10.7 x 48.8 cm
