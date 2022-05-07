For those looking for a good quality TV without breaking the bank, plenty of affordable options are available that offer solid feature sets.

The most notable offerings come from Samsung, Sansui, Sinotec, Syinix, Skyworth, Itel, and Hisense.

If you wish to use streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or Showmax, you will probably want a smart TV such as the Samsung, Skyworth, Hisense, and Itel.

However, media boxes such as Apple TV or Android TV devices also allow you to use streaming services even if your TV can’t connect to the Internet.

In this case, the Syinix 43-inch TV could be the one for you as it promises full HD resolution.

The ten best TV deals under R4,000, including smart and non-Internet-connected models, are listed below.

Skyworth 32-inch HD Ready Android TV — R3,699

Skyworth 32-inch HD Ready Android TV specifications OS Android 9.0 Resolution 1366 x 768 HD Ready Display 32 inch LCD Pre-installed Apps YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Google Play Store etc. Connectivity 3 x HDMI | 2 x USB | 1 x AV In Dimensions (L x W x H) 72.1 x 16.6 x 45.5 cm

Syinix 43-inch full HD Analog TV — R3,539

Syinix 43-inch FHD analogue TV specifications Resolution 1920 x 1080 FHD Display 43 inch LCD Smart functionality No Connectivity 1 x RF/3 | 3 x HDMI | 1 x AV In | 2 x USB | 1 x VGA | 1 x Headphone Output Dimensions (L x W x H) 103 x 12.5 x 65 cm

Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV — R3,499

Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV specifications Resolution 1,366 x 768 HD Ready Display 32 inch LCD Motion Rate 60 fps Smart functionality Yes Connectivity 2 x HDMI | 1 x AV In | 1 x USB | 1 x Ethernet Dimensions (L x W x H) 73.7 x 15.5 x 46.5 cm

Hisense 32-inch HD Smart TV with Digital Tuner & Dolby Digital — R 3,299

Hisense 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV specifications OS VIDAA Smart Resolution 1366 x 768 HD Ready Display 32 inch LCD Smart functionality Yes Connectivity 1 x RF/3 | 2 x HDMI | 2 x USB | 1 x Ethernet Dimensions (L x W x H) 81.3 x 12.9 x 51.5 cm

Sansui 39-inch HD Ready TV — R 3,299

Sansui 39-inch HD Ready TV specifications Resolution 1366 X 768 HD Ready Display 39 inch LCD Smart functionality No Connectivity 2 x HDMI | 2 x USB Dimensions (L x W x H) 96 x 13 x 58.8 cm

Sinotec 39-inch HD Ready LED TV — R 3,199

Sinotec 39-inch HD Ready TV specifications Resolution 1366 x 768 HD Ready Display 39 inch LCD Smart functionality No Connectivity 3 x HDMI | 2 x USB Dimensions (L x W x H) 88.6 x 25.4 x 55.5 cm

Sansui 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV — R2,999

Sansui 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV specifications Resolution 1366 x 768 HD Ready Display 32 inch LCD Smart functionality Yes Connectivity 2 x HDMI | 2 x USB | 1 x VGA Dimensions (L x W x H) 78 x 12.2 x 49 cm

Itel 32-inch HD Ready Smart Android TV — R2,799

Itel 32-inch Smart Android TV specifications OS Android 9.0 Resolution 1366 x 768 HD Ready Display 32 inch LCD Pre-installed Apps YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Google Play Store etc. Connectivity 2 x HDMI | 1 x AV In | 1 x USB | 1 x Headphone Output Dimensions (L x W x H) 60 x 3 x 45 cm

Sinotec 32-inch HD Ready TV — R2,499

Sansui 32-inch HD TV specifications Resolution 1366 x 768 HD Ready Display 32 inch LCD Smart functionality No Connectivity 2 x HDMI | 1 x USB Dimensions (L x W x H) 73.2 x 16.2 x 47.5 cm

Syinix 32-inch Digital Satellite TV with i-Cast — R1,999

Syinix 32-inch Digital Satellite TV specifications Resolution 1366 x 768 HD Ready Display 32 inch LCD Smart functionality i-Cast Built-in Connectivity 2 x RF/2 | 2 x HDMI | 1 x AV In | 1 x USB | 1 x Headphone Output Dimensions (L x W x H) 77.4 x 10.7 x 48.8 cm

Now Read: Your next smart TV could run a brand new operating system