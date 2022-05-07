Best TV deals under R4,000

7 May 2022

For those looking for a good quality TV without breaking the bank, plenty of affordable options are available that offer solid feature sets.

The most notable offerings come from Samsung, Sansui, Sinotec, Syinix, Skyworth, Itel, and Hisense.

If you wish to use streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or Showmax, you will probably want a smart TV such as the Samsung, Skyworth, Hisense, and Itel.

However, media boxes such as Apple TV or Android TV devices also allow you to use streaming services even if your TV can’t connect to the Internet.

In this case, the Syinix 43-inch TV could be the one for you as it promises full HD resolution.

The ten best TV deals under R4,000, including smart and non-Internet-connected models, are listed below.

Skyworth 32-inch HD Ready Android TV — R3,699

Skyworth 32-inch HD Ready Android TV specifications
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1366 x 768 HD Ready
Display 32 inch LCD
Pre-installed Apps YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Google Play Store etc.
Connectivity 3 x HDMI | 2 x USB | 1 x AV In
Dimensions (L x W x H) 72.1 x 16.6 x 45.5 cm

Syinix 43-inch full HD Analog TV — R3,539

Syinix 43-inch FHD analogue TV specifications
Resolution 1920 x 1080 FHD
Display 43 inch LCD
Smart functionality No
Connectivity 1 x RF/3 | 3 x HDMI | 1 x AV In | 2 x USB | 1 x VGA | 1 x Headphone Output
Dimensions (L x W x H) 103 x 12.5 x 65 cm

Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV — R3,499

Samsung 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV specifications
Resolution 1,366 x 768 HD Ready
Display 32 inch LCD
Motion Rate 60 fps
Smart functionality Yes
Connectivity 2 x HDMI | 1 x AV In | 1 x USB | 1 x Ethernet
Dimensions (L x W x H) 73.7 x 15.5 x 46.5 cm

Hisense 32-inch HD Smart TV with Digital Tuner & Dolby Digital — R 3,299

Hisense 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV specifications
OS VIDAA Smart
Resolution 1366 x 768 HD Ready
Display 32 inch LCD
Smart functionality Yes
Connectivity 1 x RF/3 | 2 x HDMI | 2 x USB | 1 x Ethernet
Dimensions (L x W x H) 81.3 x 12.9 x 51.5 cm

Sansui 39-inch HD Ready TV — R 3,299

Sansui 39-inch HD Ready TV specifications
Resolution 1366 X 768 HD Ready
Display 39 inch LCD
Smart functionality No
Connectivity 2 x HDMI | 2 x USB
Dimensions (L x W x H) 96 x 13 x 58.8 cm

Sinotec 39-inch HD Ready LED TV — R 3,199

Sinotec 39-inch HD Ready TV specifications
Resolution 1366 x 768 HD Ready
Display 39 inch LCD
Smart functionality No
Connectivity 3 x HDMI | 2 x USB
Dimensions (L x W x H) 88.6 x 25.4 x 55.5 cm

Sansui 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV — R2,999

Sansui 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV specifications
Resolution 1366 x 768 HD Ready
Display 32 inch LCD
Smart functionality Yes
Connectivity 2 x HDMI | 2 x USB | 1 x VGA
Dimensions (L x W x H) 78 x 12.2 x 49 cm

Itel 32-inch HD Ready Smart Android TV — R2,799

Itel 32-inch Smart Android TV specifications
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1366 x 768 HD Ready
Display 32 inch LCD
Pre-installed Apps YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Google Play Store etc.
Connectivity 2 x HDMI | 1 x AV In | 1 x USB | 1 x Headphone Output
Dimensions (L x W x H) 60 x 3 x 45 cm

Sinotec 32-inch HD Ready TV — R2,499

Sansui 32-inch HD TV specifications
Resolution 1366 x 768 HD Ready
Display 32 inch LCD
Smart functionality No
Connectivity 2 x HDMI | 1 x USB
Dimensions (L x W x H) 73.2 x 16.2 x 47.5 cm

Syinix 32-inch Digital Satellite TV with i-Cast — R1,999

Syinix 32-inch Digital Satellite TV specifications
Resolution 1366 x 768 HD Ready
Display 32 inch LCD
Smart functionality i-Cast Built-in
Connectivity 2 x RF/2 | 2 x HDMI | 1 x AV In | 1 x USB | 1 x Headphone Output
Dimensions (L x W x H) 77.4 x 10.7 x 48.8 cm

