What’s Next — Ryan Noach and Eric Peacock discuss online patient communities

Ryan Noach is the CEO of Discovery Health, and Eric Peacock is the co-founder and CEO of MyHealthTeam.

Noach was appointed to his current position in January 2020 after serving as the Deputy CEO of Discovery Health for over five years.

He has also served as the business’s Chief Operating Officer and as Deputy CEO of Discovery Bank.

Peacock is dedicated to helping people diagnosed with chronic health conditions and founded MyHealthTeam because he believes we should not have to face these conditions alone.

He is a critical voice in this field and is often quoted in publications such as FiercePharma, MobiHealthNews, and MM+M.

Peacock has also spoken at conferences such as SXSW, Cannes Lions Health, BIO, SCOPE, and Digital Pharma.

In this What’s Next article, Noach discusses the rise of lifestyle diseases like diabetes in South Africa and explains how online patient communities help patients live through these conditions.

Peacock then talks about how online patient communities first came to be and how MyHealthTeam brings something new to the table in this field.

Noach then explains why Discovery Health decided to partner with MyHealthTeam to bring its online communities to Discovery Health’s members and why it specifically focused on communities for diabetes, heart disease, and long COVID.

Interestingly, Peacock predicts that in the future, many people will fail to understand that the symptoms they experience are caused by long COVID because they will think that too much time has passed for long COVID to be still affecting them.

Noach also discusses how Discovery’s belief in shared value extends to Discovery Health and explains that it focuses on incentivising healthy living to reduce the chance of its customers contracting health conditions and to reduce the impact of these conditions on those who already have them.

Noach and Peacock also explain how Discovery Health clients can get started with the MyHealthTeam online patient communities and the benefits they provide.

The full interview can be watched below.