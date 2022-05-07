Most powerful laptops in South Africa — and how much they cost

South Africans in the market for a laptop that offers the fastest processors and best graphics cards available in a portable form factor have some excellent options to choose from.

While these machines are more expensive than most laptops on the market, you’ll be guaranteed a high-performance device that can tackle any task you throw at it with ease.

The MacBook M1 Pro and Max chipsets sold in South Africa feature 16-core and 32-core graphics processors.

Both offer up to 14 hours of battery life and a 10-core CPU which provides fast and reliable performance.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio has a maximum processing speed of up to 4.8 GHz and features a 14-inch touchscreen display.

The convertible display provides tablet functionality which can be useful for graphic editors and designers.

For those looking to buy an ideal allrounder, the MSI Creator M16 or Dell XPS 17 are notable options.

Both devices feature an 11th-Gen Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU (with the MSI sporting the Ti variant), and each will run any task comfortably.

Either laptop is suited to programming, multimedia, business, and even gaming.

Gaming enthusiasts in the market for a high-performance laptop should consider the specifications of the graphics card, the central processing unit (CPU), and the amount of RAM.

The display’s refresh rate is also important, particularly when the device contains a high-end GPU.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 offers a 12th-Gen Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 24GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 165Hz display refresh rate.

This makes it capable of running any modern game at a consistent 60 frames per second and above.

The prices and specifications of these laptops are listed below.

Acer Predator Helios 500 — R73,999

Acer Predator Helios 500 specifications Display 17.3-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) ComfyView IPS 120Hz HDR1000 CPU Intel 11th-Gen Core i7-11980HK 2.60GHz RAM 32GB DDR4 RAM GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 16GB GDDR6 Storage 1TB SSD Ports HDMI | Mini-DP | Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C | 2 x USB Type-C | 3x USB Type-A | RJ45 LAN Port | Headphone and mic jacks Dimensions 40 x 31.9 x 3.53 cm (3.9 kg) Battery life Up to 4 hours

MacBook Pro Max 16-inch — R67,899

MacBook Pro Max 16-inch specifications Display 16-inch (3456 x 2234) @ 60 Hz CPU 10-core Apple M1 Max chip RAM 32GB unified memory GPU 32-core Apple M1 Max Integrated Graphics Storage 1TB SSD Ports 3 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) | 1 x HDMI | 1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack | MagSafe 3 port | SDXC card slot Dimensions 35.57 x 24.81 x 1.68 cm (2.1 kg) Battery life Up to 14 hours

MacBook Pro 16-inch — R52,299

MacBook Pro 16-inch specifications Display 16-inch (3456 x 2234) @ 60 Hz CPU 10-core Apple M1 Pro chip RAM 16GB unified memory GPU 16-core Apple M1 Pro Integrated Graphics Storage 1TB SSD Ports 3 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) | 1 x HDMI | 1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack | MagSafe 3 port | SDXC card slot Dimensions 35.57 x 24.81 x 1.68 cm (2.1 kg) Battery life Up to 14 hours

Dell XPS 17 — R43,999

Dell XPS 17 specifications Display 17.3-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1600) IPS InfinityEdge CPU Intel 11th-Gen Core i7-11800H 2.30GHz RAM 16GB DDR4 RAM GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 Storage 1TB SSD Ports External USB Type-C to HDMI | Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C | 4 x USB Type-C | RJ45 LAN Port | 1 x headphone Combo Jack Dimensions 37.45 x 24.81 x 1.9 cm (2.1 kg) Battery life Up to 11 hours

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio — R41,999

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio specifications Display 14-inch (1920 x 1200) @ 120Hz CPU Intel 11th-Gen Core i7-11370H 4.8GHz RAM 16GB DDR4 GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 Storage 512 GB SSD Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C | 1 x headphone Jack | 1 x Surface Connect port Dimensions 32.22 x 22.83 x 1.91 cm (1.8 kg) Battery life Up to 18 hours

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 — R39,999

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 specifications Display 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) @165Hz CPU 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-12700H up to 4.70GHz RAM 24GB DDR5 GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 Storage 1TB SSD Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A | 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C | 1x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 | 1 x HDMI | 1 x headphone Combo Jack | 1 x RJ45 LAN Port Dimensions 35.5 x 24.3 x 1.99 cm (2.0 kg) Battery life Up to 6.5 hours

MSI Creator M16 — R31,999