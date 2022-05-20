What’s Next — Sentech CEO Mlamli Booi discusses the Pan African Satellite project

Mlamli Booi is the CEO of Sentech — a position he has held since 2015.

Booi has been working in the ICT sector since 1987, and during this time he has gained experience in business leadership, engineering, policy, strategy, and management.

Prior to his appointment as Sentech CEO, Booi was directly appointed to the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Council by President Nelson Mandela in 1997 and was part of the team involved in licensing commercial and community radio stations.

In 1999, Booi founded ICT consulting firm Z-Coms, which he managed until he moved to Sentech.

Booi is an entrepreneur with a keen interest in innovation and has over thirty years of experience in the ICT sector.

In this interview, Booi meets with Aki Anastasiou to discuss Sentech’s operations and services.

He talks about how Sentech has shifted its focus from digital migration and details its new direction.

Booi then details Sentech’s Pan African Satellite project, including what it is, how it works and what it takes to make it work.

He expands upon the company’s critical role in satellite communications in South Africa, and concludes by explaining how this project will benefit South Africans and the rest of the African continent.

The full interview with Mlamli Booi from Sentech is embedded below.