What’s Next — Kagiso Khaole discusses how Uber is adapting to the South African market

Kagiso Khaole is the Head of Mobility Operations at Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.

He is passionate about transforming how people and goods move across cities and is focused on building Uber into the biggest earnings platform in Africa.

Khaole compares his management style as “akin to cartography”, as he is able to lead teams into unknown territories, help them find their “True North”, and — using both scientific and creative methods — leave with detailed maps.

In this episode of What’s Next, Khaole discusses the latest developments at Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.

He talks about Uber’s latest initiatives, including its exciting new on-demand delivery solution – Uber Connect Car.

Khaole also unpacks how Uber has changed the services it provides over the past year and how the market has reacted to these changes.

He concludes by discussing the trends he has seen regarding the explosive growth of delivery and general consumer behaviour in South Africa as the pandemic draws to a close.

Watch the full interview with Kagiso Khaole below.