Best tech deals on Takealot tested with price tracker

Some of the products on offer in Takealot’s Top Tech Picks sale are currently discounted to their lowest prices yet, a MyBroadband analysis shows.

We compared discounted product prices from Takealot’s Top Tech Picks sale to their lowest historical prices to see how they stack up.

We used the Serval price tracker, developed by Capetonian data engineer Ashton Hudson, for the comparison.

Servaltracker.com allows users to copy a Takealot product’s URL into the site’s search bar, which shows the item’s current and past prices in a chart.

Hudson told MyBroadband Serval only tracks the top-rated products or products that users explicitly search for on the site.

For this reason, Serval won’t always have pricing data for a specific product, or a product’s history may only go back a few months.

Four of the fifteen items we compared were discounted to their lowest prices yet.

These items are the WD Elements Portable 2 TB hard drive, JBL Under Armour Bluetooth headphones, the iPhone 13 128GB, and the Microlab M300BT speaker system.

Western Digital’s 2 TB portable hard drive is currently on sale for R899 — R88 cheaper than the previous lowest price.

The price of the JBL Under Armour headphones has dropped to its lowest within the past year. The current discounted price is R3,999 — R800 less than its previous lowest price.

Apple’s iPhone 13 128 GB is discounted to R16,999, which matches its lowest historical price throughout the past nine months.

Microlab’s M300BT Bluetooth speaker system is currently R975, which isn’t much lower than the R999 it was before.

Interestingly, some items’ discounted prices fluctuated up to R400 during the sale’s early stages.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was discounted to its lowest price in the past five months on 22 June — R3,994 — but then jumped back up to R4,287 the next day.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone dropped to R6,800 on 23 June and increased to R7,234 the day after.

This could have been an error, a limited-time “one day only” discount, or a special that expired after a certain number of units were sold.

Takealot previously explained that a single product page has multiple sellers that compete for the price shown in the “buy box”.

Price scraping sites like Serval get a product’s pricing information from the buy box, which explains the sudden changes in pricing that Takealot users often report.

The table below shows some of the best products from Takealot’s Top Tech Picks sale (20 June – 26 June) and compares the item’s lowest historical price to its discounted price at the time of publication.