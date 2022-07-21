KFC launches first high-tech restaurant in South Africa

KFC South Africa has launched a new “ultra-modern” outlet in Cape Town featuring the latest in restaurant technology.

The fast food giant said its revamped Pinelands restaurant was designed to make customer service quicker, easier and seamless.

KFC Africa chief operations officer, Thuthuka Nxumalo, said that businesses were moving into a “new era of customer experience”.

“The approach to new restaurants needs to shift too — driven by a shift in preferences and expectations of what brands should be delivering today be it in food, design or experience,” Nxumalo said.

First, the store features digital menu boards in a dual-lane drive-thru — a first for KFC in Africa.

Walk-in customers will also find dedicated self-service kiosks in the restaurant for placing orders themselves. The inside of the restaurant also features new digital menu boards.

There is a dedicated window for Uber Eats and Mr D Food drivers to streamline order collection for delivery services.

Furthermore, KFC said the restaurant uses the latest connected kitchen technology to ensure it maintains the correct amount of stock at all times, and better quality management.

“The sum of this design puts the power of ordering and food fulfilment in the hands of the customer as well as gives employees an opportunity to focus on the back of house and getting food out quicker – this culminates in a superior customer experience,” said Nxumalo.

Despite automating some of the processes typically handled by human workers, the new outlet employs 25 people from the Khayelitsha township, with the scope to add five more “imminently”, Nxumalo said.